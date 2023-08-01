English
    Kaynes Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.18 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaynes Technology India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.18 crore in June 2023 up 49.14% from Rs. 199.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2023 up 144.62% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.38 crore in June 2023 up 91.38% from Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022.

    Kaynes Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2022.

    Kaynes Tech shares closed at 1,813.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 134.64% returns over the last 6 months

    Kaynes Technology India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.18653.68199.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.18653.68199.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.94498.42158.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-50.24-18.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6240.8018.39
    Depreciation5.269.444.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.6264.1915.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0091.0720.00
    Other Income8.129.340.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.12100.4120.71
    Interest11.2517.347.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.8683.0713.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.8683.0713.44
    Tax7.2119.563.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6563.5110.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6563.5110.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.5863.5110.05
    Equity Share Capital58.1458.1446.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.238.442.18
    Diluted EPS4.238.37--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.238.442.18
    Diluted EPS4.238.37--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

