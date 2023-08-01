Kaynes Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.18 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.18 crore in June 2023 up 49.14% from Rs. 199.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2023 up 144.62% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.38 crore in June 2023 up 91.38% from Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022.

Kaynes Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2022.

Kaynes Tech shares closed at 1,813.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 134.64% returns over the last 6 months