Kayel Sec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 3.18% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 3.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 10.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

Kayel Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2017.

Kayel Sec shares closed at 12.50 on October 03, 2018 (BSE)