Kayel Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 1816.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2019 up 1816.1% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 323.41% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Kayel Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Kayel Sec shares closed at 15.00 on December 06, 2018 (BSE)