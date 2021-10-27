Kaycee Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in September 2021 up 6.93% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021 up 28.38% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 88.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 69.18 in September 2020.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 3,900.00 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.15% returns over the last 6 months and 44.04% over the last 12 months.