Kaycee Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2020 up 1.87% from Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020 down 11.85% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020 down 32.63% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2019.

Kaycee Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 69.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 78.48 in September 2019.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 2,842.00 on October 28, 2020 (BSE)