Kaycee Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore, up 36.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore in March 2022 up 36.36% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 47.75% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 117.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 79.58 in March 2021.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 3,666.60 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)