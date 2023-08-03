English
    Kaycee Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaycee Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in June 2023 up 12.24% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 up 1.18% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 up 32.52% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

    Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 136.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 135.34 in June 2022.

    Kaycee Ind shares closed at 11,807.00 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.20% returns over the last 6 months and 204.38% over the last 12 months.

    Kaycee Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3111.2510.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3111.2510.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.936.536.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.55-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.070.881.11
    Depreciation0.260.250.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.721.921.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.221.121.00
    Other Income0.150.140.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.261.15
    Interest0.110.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.261.231.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.261.231.14
    Tax0.390.340.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.870.890.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.870.890.86
    Equity Share Capital0.630.630.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS136.93140.41135.34
    Diluted EPS136.93140.41135.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS136.93140.41135.34
    Diluted EPS136.93140.41135.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

