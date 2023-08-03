Kaycee Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in June 2023 up 12.24% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 up 1.18% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 up 32.52% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 136.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 135.34 in June 2022.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 11,807.00 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.20% returns over the last 6 months and 204.38% over the last 12 months.