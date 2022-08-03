Kaycee Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, up 147.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in June 2022 up 147.75% from Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 7241.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 778.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 135.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 4,221.05 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 1.94% over the last 12 months.