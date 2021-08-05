Kaycee Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in June 2021 up 50.16% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 105.68% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 32.47 in June 2020.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 4,100.00 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)