Kaycee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 23.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaycee Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 23.64% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Kaycee Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.18 10.26 8.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.18 10.26 8.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.82 6.69 4.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.43 -0.21 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.11 1.11 1.13
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.52 1.52 1.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 1.07 0.65
Other Income 0.15 0.13 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.22 1.20 0.74
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.22 1.19 0.70
Exceptional Items 0.02 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.23 1.19 0.70
Tax 0.38 0.30 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.85 0.89 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.85 0.89 0.54
Equity Share Capital 0.63 0.63 0.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 134.06 140.74 85.77
Diluted EPS -- 140.74 85.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 134.06 140.74 85.77
Diluted EPS -- 140.74 85.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited