Kaycee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 23.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 23.64% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.