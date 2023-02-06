English
    Kaycee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 23.64% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaycee Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 23.64% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    Kaycee Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1810.268.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1810.268.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.826.694.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.43-0.210.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.111.13
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.521.521.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.081.070.65
    Other Income0.150.130.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.221.200.74
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.221.190.70
    Exceptional Items0.02----
    P/L Before Tax1.231.190.70
    Tax0.380.300.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.850.890.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.850.890.54
    Equity Share Capital0.630.630.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS134.06140.7485.77
    Diluted EPS--140.7485.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS134.06140.7485.77
    Diluted EPS--140.7485.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited