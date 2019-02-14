Kaycee Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in December 2018 down 3.83% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 down 15.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 21.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Kaycee Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 57.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 64.74 in December 2017.

Kaycee Ind shares closed at 3,200.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.25% returns over the last 6 months and -63.03% over the last 12 months.