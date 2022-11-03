Kaya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 44.18 42.62 37.64 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 44.18 42.62 37.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.67 2.49 1.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.54 0.27 0.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 1.43 0.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.08 24.00 11.33 Depreciation 7.22 6.98 7.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.59 21.43 18.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.73 -13.98 -2.63 Other Income 0.92 1.06 2.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.82 -12.93 0.10 Interest 5.35 5.76 3.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.17 -18.68 -3.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.17 -18.68 -3.01 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.17 -18.68 -3.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.17 -18.68 -3.01 Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.49 -14.30 -2.30 Diluted EPS -5.49 -14.30 -2.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.49 -14.30 -2.30 Diluted EPS -5.49 -14.30 -2.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited