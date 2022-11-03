 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in September 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 down 138.3% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 30.86% from Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2021. Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.
Kaya
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations44.1842.6237.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.1842.6237.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.672.491.93
Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.270.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.831.430.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.0824.0011.33
Depreciation7.226.987.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.5921.4318.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.73-13.98-2.63
Other Income0.921.062.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-12.930.10
Interest5.355.763.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.17-18.68-3.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-7.17-18.68-3.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.17-18.68-3.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.17-18.68-3.01
Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
Diluted EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
Diluted EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
