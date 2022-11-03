Kaya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in September 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 down 138.3% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 30.86% from Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2021.