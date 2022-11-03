English
    Kaya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in September 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 down 138.3% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 30.86% from Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2021.

    Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.

    Kaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1842.6237.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1842.6237.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.672.491.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.270.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.831.430.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0824.0011.33
    Depreciation7.226.987.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5921.4318.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.73-13.98-2.63
    Other Income0.921.062.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-12.930.10
    Interest5.355.763.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.17-18.68-3.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.17-18.68-3.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.17-18.68-3.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.17-18.68-3.01
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
    Diluted EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
    Diluted EPS-5.49-14.30-2.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm