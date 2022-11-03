Kaya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in September 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 down 138.3% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2022 down 30.86% from Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2021.
|Kaya shares closed at 340.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -30.91% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.18
|42.62
|37.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.18
|42.62
|37.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.67
|2.49
|1.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|0.27
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.83
|1.43
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.08
|24.00
|11.33
|Depreciation
|7.22
|6.98
|7.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.59
|21.43
|18.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.73
|-13.98
|-2.63
|Other Income
|0.92
|1.06
|2.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-12.93
|0.10
|Interest
|5.35
|5.76
|3.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.17
|-18.68
|-3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.17
|-18.68
|-3.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.17
|-18.68
|-3.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.17
|-18.68
|-3.01
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.49
|-14.30
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-5.49
|-14.30
|-2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.49
|-14.30
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-5.49
|-14.30
|-2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited