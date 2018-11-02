Kaya Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 0.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in September 2018 up 0.83% from Rs. 51.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2018 up 165.45% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2018 up 30.86% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2017.

Kaya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2017.

Kaya shares closed at 807.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.