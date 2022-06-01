 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.35 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.35 crore in March 2022 down 5.74% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022 down 912.73% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022 down 58.18% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 311.80 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.12% returns over the last 6 months and 2.13% over the last 12 months.

Kaya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.35 44.86 41.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.35 44.86 41.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.99 2.39 2.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.17 0.34 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 0.38 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.74 12.44 10.07
Depreciation 9.94 7.66 7.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.53 22.64 17.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.58 -0.99 2.13
Other Income 1.55 2.17 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.03 1.19 3.88
Interest 3.49 3.13 2.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.53 -1.94 1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.53 -1.94 1.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.53 -1.94 1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.53 -1.94 1.05
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.53 -1.48 0.80
Diluted EPS -6.53 -1.48 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.53 -1.48 0.80
Diluted EPS -6.53 -1.48 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
