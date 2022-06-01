Kaya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.35 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.35 crore in March 2022 down 5.74% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022 down 912.73% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022 down 58.18% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 311.80 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.12% returns over the last 6 months and 2.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.35
|44.86
|41.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.35
|44.86
|41.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.99
|2.39
|2.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.34
|1.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|0.38
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.74
|12.44
|10.07
|Depreciation
|9.94
|7.66
|7.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.53
|22.64
|17.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.58
|-0.99
|2.13
|Other Income
|1.55
|2.17
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.03
|1.19
|3.88
|Interest
|3.49
|3.13
|2.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.53
|-1.94
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.53
|-1.94
|1.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.53
|-1.94
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.53
|-1.94
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.53
|-1.48
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-6.53
|-1.48
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.53
|-1.48
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-6.53
|-1.48
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited