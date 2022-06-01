Kaya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.35 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.35 crore in March 2022 down 5.74% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022 down 912.73% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022 down 58.18% from Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 311.80 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.12% returns over the last 6 months and 2.13% over the last 12 months.