Kaya Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.74 crore, down 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.74 crore in March 2021 down 6.48% from Rs. 44.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021 up 117.66% from Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.74 crore in March 2021 up 8.3% from Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2020.

Kaya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2020.

Kaya shares closed at 280.00 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 106.72% over the last 12 months.