Kaya Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore in March 2020 down 13.74% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2020 down 407.45% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2020 up 3771.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

Kaya shares closed at 223.25 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.28% returns over the last 6 months and -60.86% over the last 12 months.