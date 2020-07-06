Kaya Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.63 crore in March 2020 down 13.74% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2020 down 407.45% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.84 crore in March 2020 up 3771.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
Kaya shares closed at 223.25 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.28% returns over the last 6 months and -60.86% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.63
|53.45
|51.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1.34
|0.49
|Total Income From Operations
|44.63
|54.80
|51.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.12
|3.11
|5.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.47
|0.88
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-0.23
|-2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.23
|14.16
|12.54
|Depreciation
|13.80
|10.40
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.13
|25.63
|37.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.62
|0.84
|-5.66
|Other Income
|4.67
|0.77
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|1.60
|-4.13
|Interest
|2.98
|3.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.94
|-1.42
|-4.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.94
|-1.42
|-4.13
|Tax
|--
|15.60
|-2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.94
|-17.02
|-1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.94
|-17.02
|-1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.55
|-13.03
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-4.55
|-13.03
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.55
|-13.03
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-4.55
|-13.03
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:33 am