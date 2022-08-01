 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kaya Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 123.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2022 up 123.64% from Rs. 19.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 302.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.

Kaya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.62 39.35 19.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.62 39.35 19.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.49 2.99 1.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.17 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.43 -0.45 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.00 11.74 7.59
Depreciation 6.98 9.94 7.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.43 21.53 13.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.98 -6.58 -11.64
Other Income 1.06 1.55 2.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.93 -5.03 -9.18
Interest 5.76 3.49 2.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.68 -8.53 -12.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.68 -8.53 -12.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.68 -8.53 -12.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.68 -8.53 -12.00
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.30 -6.53 -9.19
Diluted EPS -14.30 -6.53 -9.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.30 -6.53 -9.19
Diluted EPS -14.30 -6.53 -9.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaya #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.