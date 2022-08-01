Kaya Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 123.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2022 up 123.64% from Rs. 19.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 302.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.