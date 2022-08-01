Kaya Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore, up 123.64% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.62 crore in June 2022 up 123.64% from Rs. 19.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 302.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.62
|39.35
|19.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.62
|39.35
|19.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.49
|2.99
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.27
|0.17
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.43
|-0.45
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.00
|11.74
|7.59
|Depreciation
|6.98
|9.94
|7.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.43
|21.53
|13.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.98
|-6.58
|-11.64
|Other Income
|1.06
|1.55
|2.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.93
|-5.03
|-9.18
|Interest
|5.76
|3.49
|2.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.68
|-8.53
|-12.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.68
|-8.53
|-12.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.68
|-8.53
|-12.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.68
|-8.53
|-12.00
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.30
|-6.53
|-9.19
|Diluted EPS
|-14.30
|-6.53
|-9.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.30
|-6.53
|-9.19
|Diluted EPS
|-14.30
|-6.53
|-9.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited