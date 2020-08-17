Kaya Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore, down 52.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore in June 2020 down 52.59% from Rs. 50.35 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2020 down 420.3% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2020 down 230.62% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2019.
Kaya shares closed at 236.85 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.21% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.87
|44.63
|49.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.24
|Total Income From Operations
|23.87
|44.63
|50.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.57
|3.12
|5.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.47
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.50
|-1.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.58
|11.23
|13.69
|Depreciation
|15.29
|13.80
|9.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.97
|23.13
|24.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.50
|-7.62
|-1.96
|Other Income
|6.19
|4.67
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.30
|-2.96
|0.16
|Interest
|3.63
|2.98
|2.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.94
|-5.94
|-2.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.94
|-5.94
|-2.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|3.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.94
|-5.94
|-6.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.94
|-5.94
|-6.14
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.32
|-4.55
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|-24.32
|-4.55
|-4.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.32
|-4.55
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|-24.32
|-4.55
|-4.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am