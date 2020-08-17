Kaya Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore, down 52.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore in June 2020 down 52.59% from Rs. 50.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2020 down 420.3% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2020 down 230.62% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2019.

Kaya shares closed at 236.85 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.21% over the last 12 months.