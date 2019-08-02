Kaya Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.35 crore, down 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.35 crore in June 2019 down 1.43% from Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2019 down 222.04% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2019 up 582.19% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2018.

Kaya shares closed at 392.60 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.32% returns over the last 6 months and -55.03% over the last 12 months.