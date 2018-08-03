Kaya standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 51.08 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 51.08 50.66 49.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 51.08 50.66 49.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.07 3.42 3.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.28 0.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 -0.15 0.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.01 13.77 14.19 Depreciation 3.37 4.22 2.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.95 36.63 34.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.87 -7.51 -6.17 Other Income 0.96 4.32 2.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.91 -3.19 -3.91 Interest 0.00 0.09 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.91 -3.28 -3.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.91 -3.28 -3.92 Tax -- 0.86 -1.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.91 -4.14 -2.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.91 -4.14 -2.71 Equity Share Capital 13.04 13.03 13.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.46 -3.18 -2.08 Diluted EPS -1.46 -3.18 -2.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.46 -3.18 -2.08 Diluted EPS -1.46 -3.18 -2.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited