Kaya Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.06 crore, down 25.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.06 crore in December 2020 down 25.07% from Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2020 up 115.03% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2020 up 10.5% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2019.

Kaya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.03 in December 2019.

Kaya shares closed at 331.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.92% returns over the last 6 months and -0.03% over the last 12 months.