Kaya Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in December 2019 down 0.21% from Rs. 54.91 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2019 down 940.36% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2019 up 528.27% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2018.

Kaya shares closed at 398.70 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -42.93% over the last 12 months.