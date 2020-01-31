Kaya Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in December 2019 down 0.21% from Rs. 54.91 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2019 down 940.36% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2019 up 528.27% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2018.

Kaya shares closed at 370.70 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -46.44% over the last 12 months.