Kaya Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in December 2018 up 10.65% from Rs. 49.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018 up 69.35% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2018 up 196.95% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2017.

Kaya shares closed at 807.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.56% over the last 12 months.