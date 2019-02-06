Kaya Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.91 crore in December 2018 up 10.65% from Rs. 49.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2018 up 69.35% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2018 up 196.95% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2017.
Kaya shares closed at 807.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.91
|52.09
|49.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.91
|52.09
|49.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.81
|3.71
|3.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.62
|0.14
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|0.22
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.50
|12.74
|12.91
|Depreciation
|3.55
|3.95
|3.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.24
|34.88
|36.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-3.56
|-6.51
|Other Income
|0.70
|1.72
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-1.83
|-5.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-1.83
|-5.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.64
|-1.83
|-5.34
|Tax
|--
|-2.59
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.64
|0.76
|-5.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.64
|0.76
|-5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|0.58
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|0.58
|-4.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|0.58
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|0.58
|-4.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited