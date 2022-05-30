Kaya Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore in March 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 89.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2022 down 1647.36% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022 down 215.21% from Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 314.45 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.54% returns over the last 6 months and 3.00% over the last 12 months.