Kaya Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore in March 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 89.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2022 down 1647.36% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022 down 215.21% from Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 314.45 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.54% returns over the last 6 months and 3.00% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.49 90.78 89.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.49 90.78 89.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.99 2.39 2.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.17 0.34 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 0.38 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.45 37.31 34.36
Depreciation 17.10 15.22 15.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.67 41.46 36.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.44 -6.32 -1.08
Other Income 1.34 2.04 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.10 -4.28 1.65
Interest 4.25 3.88 3.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.35 -8.16 -2.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -41.35 -8.16 -2.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.35 -8.16 -2.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.35 -8.16 -2.15
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.16 -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -41.51 -8.32 -2.38
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -31.77 -6.37 -1.82
Diluted EPS -31.77 -6.37 -1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -31.77 -6.37 -1.82
Diluted EPS -31.77 -6.37 -1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

