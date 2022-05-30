Kaya Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.49 crore in March 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 89.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2022 down 1647.36% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022 down 215.21% from Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 314.45 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.54% returns over the last 6 months and 3.00% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.49
|90.78
|89.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.49
|90.78
|89.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.99
|2.39
|2.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.34
|1.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|0.38
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.45
|37.31
|34.36
|Depreciation
|17.10
|15.22
|15.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.67
|41.46
|36.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.44
|-6.32
|-1.08
|Other Income
|1.34
|2.04
|2.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.10
|-4.28
|1.65
|Interest
|4.25
|3.88
|3.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.35
|-8.16
|-2.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.35
|-8.16
|-2.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.35
|-8.16
|-2.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.35
|-8.16
|-2.15
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.51
|-8.32
|-2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.77
|-6.37
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-31.77
|-6.37
|-1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.77
|-6.37
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-31.77
|-6.37
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
