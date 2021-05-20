Kaya Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.21 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.21 crore in March 2021 up 2.44% from Rs. 87.08 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 up 91.77% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021 up 42.41% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2020.
Kaya shares closed at 280.00 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 106.72% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.21
|87.89
|103.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.22
|Total Income From Operations
|89.21
|87.89
|104.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.69
|3.01
|3.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|0.08
|0.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.14
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.36
|31.77
|37.05
|Depreciation
|15.71
|14.63
|18.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.33
|36.17
|46.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|2.10
|-1.87
|Other Income
|2.73
|2.10
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.65
|4.20
|-1.33
|Interest
|3.80
|3.67
|3.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|0.53
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|0.53
|-5.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|15.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|0.53
|-20.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|0.53
|-20.76
|Minority Interest
|-0.23
|-0.31
|-0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.38
|0.21
|-20.93
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.16
|-16.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.16
|-16.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.16
|-16.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.16
|-16.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited