Kaya Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.21 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.21 crore in March 2021 up 2.44% from Rs. 87.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 up 91.77% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in March 2021 up 42.41% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2020.

Kaya shares closed at 280.00 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 106.72% over the last 12 months.