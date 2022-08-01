Kaya Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, up 40.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in June 2022 up 40.17% from Rs. 66.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.76 crore in June 2022 down 79.2% from Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 203.86% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 302.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kaya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.83
|83.49
|66.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.83
|83.49
|66.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.49
|2.99
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.27
|0.17
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.43
|-0.45
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.20
|36.45
|30.54
|Depreciation
|14.50
|17.10
|14.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.08
|65.67
|31.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.14
|-38.44
|-13.25
|Other Income
|1.07
|1.34
|2.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.07
|-37.10
|-10.44
|Interest
|6.53
|4.25
|3.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.60
|-41.35
|-14.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.60
|-41.35
|-14.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.60
|-41.35
|-14.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.60
|-41.35
|-14.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.76
|-41.51
|-14.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.72
|-31.77
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-19.72
|-31.77
|-11.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.72
|-31.77
|-11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-19.72
|-31.77
|-11.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited