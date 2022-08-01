 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kaya Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, up 40.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in June 2022 up 40.17% from Rs. 66.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.76 crore in June 2022 down 79.2% from Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 203.86% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 302.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.

Kaya
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.83 83.49 66.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.83 83.49 66.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.49 2.99 1.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.17 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.43 -0.45 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.20 36.45 30.54
Depreciation 14.50 17.10 14.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.08 65.67 31.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.14 -38.44 -13.25
Other Income 1.07 1.34 2.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.07 -37.10 -10.44
Interest 6.53 4.25 3.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.60 -41.35 -14.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.60 -41.35 -14.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.60 -41.35 -14.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.60 -41.35 -14.00
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.16 -0.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -25.76 -41.51 -14.37
Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.72 -31.77 -11.00
Diluted EPS -19.72 -31.77 -11.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.72 -31.77 -11.00
Diluted EPS -19.72 -31.77 -11.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaya #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.