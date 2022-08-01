Kaya Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, up 40.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in June 2022 up 40.17% from Rs. 66.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.76 crore in June 2022 down 79.2% from Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 203.86% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 302.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.37% over the last 12 months.