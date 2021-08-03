Kaya Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.23 crore, up 177.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.23 crore in June 2021 up 177.4% from Rs. 23.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2021 up 54.77% from Rs. 31.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2021 up 133.82% from Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2020.

Kaya shares closed at 499.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.74% returns over the last 6 months and 140.90% over the last 12 months.