Kay Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.36 crore, down 33.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kay Power and Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.36 crore in March 2020 down 33.79% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 102.13% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 98.07% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019.
Kay Power shares closed at 1.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -40.22% returns over the last 6 months and -61.40% over the last 12 months.
|Kay Power and Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.36
|5.97
|11.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.36
|5.97
|11.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.04
|3.90
|5.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|-0.03
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.30
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.72
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|1.62
|2.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.03
|1.85
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.01
|8.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|10.71
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.03
|9.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-9.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.43
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am