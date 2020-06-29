Kay Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.36 crore, down 33.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.36 crore in March 2020 down 33.79% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 102.13% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 98.07% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019.

Kay Power shares closed at 1.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -40.22% returns over the last 6 months and -61.40% over the last 12 months.