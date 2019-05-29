Kay Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in March 2019 up 0.54% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 up 60% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019 down 33.01% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2018.

Kay Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Kay Power shares closed at 2.86 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)