Kay Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, down 40.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 40.73% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 97.23% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Kay Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

Kay Power shares closed at 6.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.08% returns over the last 6 months and 14.07% over the last 12 months.