Kay Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore, up 38.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore in June 2019 up 38.43% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 70.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

Kay Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Kay Power shares closed at 2.12 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.01% returns over the last 12 months.