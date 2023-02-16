Kay Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 410.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 134.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.