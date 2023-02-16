Kay Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 410.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 134.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Kay Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

Kay Power shares closed at 7.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.