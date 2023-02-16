English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kay Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kay Power and Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 410.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 134.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    Kay Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

    Kay Power shares closed at 7.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.

    Kay Power and Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.6212.958.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.6212.958.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.569.406.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.07-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.230.20
    Depreciation0.210.210.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.042.421.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.620.09
    Other Income0.020.120.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.730.11
    Interest0.000.190.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.550.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.540.550.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.550.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.550.11
    Equity Share Capital10.6410.6410.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.510.10
    Diluted EPS0.510.510.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.510.10
    Diluted EPS0.510.510.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kay Power #Kay Power and Paper #paper #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am