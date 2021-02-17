Kay Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2020 up 20.78% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 1325.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 211.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Kay Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Kay Power shares closed at 2.74 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)