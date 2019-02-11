Kay Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.43 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.43 crore in December 2018 up 5.49% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 37.63% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

Kay Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Kay Power shares closed at 3.61 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)