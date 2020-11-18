Kavveri Telecom Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 23.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2020 up 23.58% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2020 down 6.78% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 1.65 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)