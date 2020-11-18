Kavveri Telecom Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 23.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2020 up 23.58% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2020 down 6.78% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.
Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 1.65 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)
|Kavveri Telecom Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.53
|0.00
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.53
|0.00
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.53
|0.01
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|--
|0.08
|Depreciation
|1.01
|0.50
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.61
|-0.58
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.61
|-0.58
|Interest
|3.31
|3.31
|3.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.46
|-3.92
|-3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.46
|-3.80
|-3.89
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.35
|-3.80
|-4.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.35
|-3.80
|-4.08
|Equity Share Capital
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-1.89
|-2.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.89
|-2.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-1.89
|-2.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.89
|-2.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am