Kavveri Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 297.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 297.53% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022 down 66.43% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 623.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 8.50 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 359.46% over the last 12 months.