Kavveri Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 297.53% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 297.53% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022 down 66.43% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 623.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 8.50 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 359.46% over the last 12 months.

Kavveri Telecom Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.81 0.32 0.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.81 0.32 0.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.02
Depreciation 0.51 0.52 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.09 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.29 -0.59
Other Income -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.29 -0.56
Interest 3.36 3.36 3.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.19 -3.66 -3.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.19 -3.66 -3.87
Tax 2.22 -0.13 -0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.41 -3.53 -3.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.41 -3.53 -3.25
Equity Share Capital 20.12 20.12 20.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.69 -1.75 -1.62
Diluted EPS -2.69 -1.75 -1.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.69 -1.75 -1.62
Diluted EPS -2.69 -1.75 -1.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
