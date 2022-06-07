Kavveri Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 297.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 297.53% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022 down 66.43% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 623.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 8.50 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 359.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kavveri Telecom Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.81
|0.32
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.81
|0.32
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.52
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.09
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.29
|-0.59
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.29
|-0.56
|Interest
|3.36
|3.36
|3.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.19
|-3.66
|-3.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.19
|-3.66
|-3.87
|Tax
|2.22
|-0.13
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.41
|-3.53
|-3.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.41
|-3.53
|-3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|-1.75
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-1.75
|-1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|-1.75
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-1.75
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited