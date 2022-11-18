 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.

Kavveri Telecom Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 1.39 1.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 1.39 1.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.16 0.71 0.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.24 0.12
Depreciation 0.52 0.52 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.67 1.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 -0.75 -1.08
Other Income 0.09 0.13 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.62 -1.08
Interest 0.01 -- 3.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.46 -0.62 -4.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.46 -0.62 -4.56
Tax -- 0.17 0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 -0.79 -5.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 -0.79 -5.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.46 -0.79 -5.21
Equity Share Capital 20.12 20.12 20.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.39 -2.59
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.39 -2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.39 -2.59
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.39 -2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 18, 2022