    Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.

    Kavveri Telecom Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.661.391.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.661.391.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.160.710.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.240.12
    Depreciation0.520.520.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.671.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.75-1.08
    Other Income0.090.13--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.62-1.08
    Interest0.01--3.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-0.62-4.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-0.62-4.56
    Tax--0.170.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.79-5.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.79-5.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.46-0.79-5.21
    Equity Share Capital20.1220.1220.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.39-2.59
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.39-2.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.39-2.59
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.39-2.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm