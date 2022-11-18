Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.