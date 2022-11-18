Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.
|Kavveri Telecom Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|1.39
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|1.39
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.16
|0.71
|0.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.24
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.67
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.75
|-1.08
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.62
|-1.08
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|3.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.62
|-4.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-0.62
|-4.56
|Tax
|--
|0.17
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.79
|-5.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.79
|-5.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.46
|-0.79
|-5.21
|Equity Share Capital
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited