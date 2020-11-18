Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in September 2020 up 28.32% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020 up 68.95% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 119.84% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019.
Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 1.65 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)
|Kavveri Telecom Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.40
|1.95
|0.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.17
|Total Income From Operations
|1.40
|1.95
|1.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.95
|0.78
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.19
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.18
|0.37
|Depreciation
|1.02
|0.50
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.78
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-0.48
|-1.57
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-0.48
|-1.57
|Interest
|3.31
|3.31
|3.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-3.79
|-4.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.58
|-3.67
|-4.91
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.47
|-3.67
|-6.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.47
|-3.67
|-6.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.47
|-3.67
|-6.24
|Equity Share Capital
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-1.82
|-3.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-1.82
|-3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-1.82
|-3.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-1.82
|-3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am