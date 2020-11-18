Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in September 2020 up 28.32% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020 up 68.95% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 119.84% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 1.65 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)