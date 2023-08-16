Kavveri Telecom Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 78.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 78.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 74.31% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 8.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.38% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.