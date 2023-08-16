English
    Kavveri Telecom Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 78.27% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 78.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 74.31% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 8.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.38% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.

    Kavveri Telecom Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.161.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.161.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.010.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.220.24
    Depreciation0.05-1.350.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.28207.070.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-205.80-0.75
    Other Income0.08239.740.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.1933.94-0.62
    Interest0.010.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.2033.93-0.62
    Exceptional Items---0.88--
    P/L Before Tax-0.2033.06-0.62
    Tax--0.010.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.2033.05-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.2033.05-0.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.2033.05-0.79
    Equity Share Capital20.1220.1220.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1016.42-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.10---0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1016.42-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.10---0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

