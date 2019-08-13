Kavita Fabrics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in June 2019 down 20.17% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 109.27% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Kavita Fabrics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Kavita Fabrics shares closed at 6.44 on July 17, 2019 (BSE)