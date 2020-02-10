Kavita Fabrics Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 49.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2019 down 49.93% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019 up 306.52% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.

Kavita Fabrics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Kavita Fabrics shares closed at 11.10 on February 03, 2020 (BSE)